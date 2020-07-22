James Douglas Ragan
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, James Douglas Ragan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76. Doug was born October 16, 1943 in Dill City, OK, to Jimmie and Gladys Ragan. Doug proudly served our country in the US Navy as a brave soldier in the Vietnam War. After that, Doug was a successful salesman during the remainder of his professional career. Doug was one of a kind, he never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His smile and unique laughter were captivating. When Doug entered a room, everyone gravitated towards him, but he made each and every person feel as if they were the most important. He was a man of great character and integrity. But most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who lived his life for his family and friends. Doug epitomized the word cowboy and believed in keeping the respectable cowboy tradition. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmie, mother Gladys and brother Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife Beth, his four children, Jimmy, Johnny (Kelly), Matthew (Melissa), Meagan. Sisters Vonna Hubbard, Cherie Harrington, and brother Phil Ragan. Grandchildren Kaylee, Cherie, James, Peyton, Ragan, Teagan and Nicholas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 am at the Journey Church, 12150 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX. And will be live streamed online through the link www.myjourneychurch.co Flowers can be sent to Seaside Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX by Friday July 24. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peewee's www.peeweespaws.com
.