James E. Davis
Corpus Christi - James E. Davis (78) was called home to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. After a 12-year remission, he had a recurrence of stage IV melanoma metastatic to the liver and lost his battle in the ICU at Spohn South Corpus Christi, TX.
Born in Mansfield, OH on July 25, 1941, James served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. He married Nancy Hubbard in 1968 and they worshiped at First Christian Church - Mansfield, OH. In 1981 they moved their family to Corpus Christi, TX and continued to build their lives of faith at First Christian Church - Corpus Christi, TX. James spent over 50 years in the moving and storage industry in both Ohio and Texas. James was also a member of the Lions Club for over 30 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents James and Vivian Davis of Mansfield, OH, and his daughter Deborah Vivian Davis of Corpus Christi, TX.
James is survived by his brother Albert L. (Annette) Davis of Murrieta Springs, CA, and sister Nancy J. Davis of Mansfield, OH, son Brian J. Davis of Corpus Christi, TX. daughter Christy (Dave) Reed of Austin, TX, Nancy H. (Sid) Pierce of Corpus Christi, TX. As well as numerous Davis and Clark family members.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UT MD Anderson cancer centers. Memorial service and life celebration scheduled for James at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe St., Corpus Christi, TX on Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019