Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Resources
More Obituaries for James Honeycutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Honeycutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Honeycutt Obituary
James E. Honeycutt

Corpus Christi - James E. Honeycutt, age 79, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1940 to Ernest and Ruth Honeycutt in Houston, Texas. He was raised in Kingsville, Texas. He graduated from Southwestern Adventist University in 1957.

J.E. "Jay" married his loving wife, Alice, of fifty years on September 5, 1965. He was employed by Social Security Administration, Retired and later was CEO and President of the Social Security Consulting Services.

Jay enjoyed attending services at his church. He will always be remembered for his service in the community, the devotion he had to his family and his generosity, as well as the love he had for music, his laughter and sense of humor.

Jay is preceded in death by his loving wife Alice, his parents, sister, Alma Ruth and her son Rick Barnard. Left to cherish his memories are: Randy and Kimmico, Lisa, Arlin, David and his adopted brother and sister, Javier and Orpha Davila and numerous other family members.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Jordan Fowler, David Mike, Javier Davila, Randy Barnard, Arlin Posey and David Posey.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -