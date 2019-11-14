|
|
James E. Honeycutt
Corpus Christi - James E. Honeycutt, age 79, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1940 to Ernest and Ruth Honeycutt in Houston, Texas. He was raised in Kingsville, Texas. He graduated from Southwestern Adventist University in 1957.
J.E. "Jay" married his loving wife, Alice, of fifty years on September 5, 1965. He was employed by Social Security Administration, Retired and later was CEO and President of the Social Security Consulting Services.
Jay enjoyed attending services at his church. He will always be remembered for his service in the community, the devotion he had to his family and his generosity, as well as the love he had for music, his laughter and sense of humor.
Jay is preceded in death by his loving wife Alice, his parents, sister, Alma Ruth and her son Rick Barnard. Left to cherish his memories are: Randy and Kimmico, Lisa, Arlin, David and his adopted brother and sister, Javier and Orpha Davila and numerous other family members.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Jordan Fowler, David Mike, Javier Davila, Randy Barnard, Arlin Posey and David Posey.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019