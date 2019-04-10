Services
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cure D'Ars Catholic Church
3201 Dahlia St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. (Jim) O'Leary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. (Jim) O'Leary Obituary
James (Jim) E. O'Leary

Corpus Christi - James (Jim) E. O'Leary, 87. Born August 3, 1931, Kennebec, South Dakota, died March 26, 2019, Aurora, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne Independence (Moosbrugger) O'Leary, his parents Ed and Mary, and his brothers Henry, Myles, and Paul.

Jim had many occupations over the years, all in the service of others. After serving as a Catholic priest until the mid-1960s, he pursued a Masters in Social Work which he received from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. He went on to direct the department of social services at Memorial Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years, followed by several other jobs as a social worker, including working in the field of child protective services, also in Corpus Christi, for over a decade. After retiring in the late-1990's, he continued to volunteer his time and many abilities in the service of others. A passionate activist throughout his life, he fought for the causes of the poor and vulnerable wherever he saw injustice. A devout Catholic and deeply spiritual man, he sought to promote the Catholic Church as a force for good in the service of the poor, while at the same time working to change the Church from within to promote values of inclusion and love for all.

He is survived by his brother John, his son Sean, his daughter-in-law Sonja, his grandchildren Myles and Luz, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom considered Jim their "favorite uncle."

A funeral Mass will be held at Cure D'Ars Catholic Church, Denver, Colorado on April 13, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. For a full obituary of this remarkable man, please visit monarchsociety.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monarch Society - Denver
Download Now