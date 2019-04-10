|
James (Jim) E. O'Leary
Corpus Christi - James (Jim) E. O'Leary, 87. Born August 3, 1931, Kennebec, South Dakota, died March 26, 2019, Aurora, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne Independence (Moosbrugger) O'Leary, his parents Ed and Mary, and his brothers Henry, Myles, and Paul.
Jim had many occupations over the years, all in the service of others. After serving as a Catholic priest until the mid-1960s, he pursued a Masters in Social Work which he received from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. He went on to direct the department of social services at Memorial Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas for many years, followed by several other jobs as a social worker, including working in the field of child protective services, also in Corpus Christi, for over a decade. After retiring in the late-1990's, he continued to volunteer his time and many abilities in the service of others. A passionate activist throughout his life, he fought for the causes of the poor and vulnerable wherever he saw injustice. A devout Catholic and deeply spiritual man, he sought to promote the Catholic Church as a force for good in the service of the poor, while at the same time working to change the Church from within to promote values of inclusion and love for all.
He is survived by his brother John, his son Sean, his daughter-in-law Sonja, his grandchildren Myles and Luz, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, many of whom considered Jim their "favorite uncle."
A funeral Mass will be held at Cure D'Ars Catholic Church, Denver, Colorado on April 13, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations go to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. For a full obituary of this remarkable man, please visit monarchsociety.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019