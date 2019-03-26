Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
James Edward Gano

James Edward Gano

Ingleside, TX

James Edward Gano, 73 passed away March 19, 2019. He was born November 13, 1945 to Charles Dean and Helen Gano. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents and half-sister, Jerry Gano Winter.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Velma W. Gano; son, James Brett Gano of New Braunfels; daughter, Jennifer Elaine Gano of Portland; sisters, Janet C. Gano and Helen Norris both of Corpus Christi; grandchild, Riley Paige Gano; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019
