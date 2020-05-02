|
James Edward Kaylor
Corpus Christi - James Edward Kaylor, 94, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May, 01, 2020.
He was born on October 21, 1925 in East Stone Gap, Virginia to Coy and Sally Kaylor. He was raised and lived in Clinchport, Virginia where he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Jennings Kaylor on June 17, 1943. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 19 in 1944. He served in WWII (1944-45 Germany) Korean War (1955) and Vietnam (1962, 1966, 1968 and 1970). Sergeant Major Kaylor's last three tours of Vietnam were served on the USNS Corpus Christi Bay Ship. He retired while stationed at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in 1975. He received numerous medals and awards throughout his military career including the Bronze Star with Oakleaf Cluster. After he retired from the U.S. Army, he returned to the workforce at the Corpus Christi Army Depot where he retired in Directorate of Maintenance in 1987.
He was a member of Caribbean Baptist Church, Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion Post 364 and Corpus Christi Coastal A's & Rods. In his retirement he spent much of his time restoring his 1932 Model A and attended many car shows and exhibits. He loved to garden and grow fruit trees, and always had plenty of vegetables and fruit to share with family, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Kaylor, his parents Coy and Sally Kaylor, grandson James E. Kaylor, and siblings Bill Kaylor, Roy Kaylor, Ralph Kaylor, Edna Bishop, Ruby Kitzmiller and Tommy Fannon.
He is survived by his children, Sandra (James) Ulbrich, Nancy (Robert) Harrison, Jimmy (Lynn) Kaylor, Jeff (Tammy) Kaylor and Brad (Jen) Kaylor; grandchildren, Trey Burgess, Debby (Sal) Alvarado, Shea Hernandez, Stephen Ulbrich, Tammy (Cliff) Sorg, Travis (Brittany) Kaylor, Aaron Kaylor, Devin Kaylor, Marc (Denise) Kaylor and Stephanie Kaylor; and great grandchildren, Kaedynn Ulbrich, Grayson Cox, Hayden Kaylor, Ava Hernandez, Aidan Hernandez, Sarah Alvarado and Easton Sorg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whose calls and visits with "Uncle Jim" throughout the years were such a blessing to him.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care Unit, and to Kindred Hospice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020