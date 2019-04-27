|
James Edwin Bockholt
Corpus Christi - James Edwin Bockholt entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1940 in Robstown, Texas to Rosa and Ben Bockholt. He was a star baseball pitcher for the Robstown Cotton Pickers high school and later played for the University of Corpus Christi. He once pitched a 16 inning winning game against the University of Houston which was a highlight in his career. James retired after working for years in the food and beverage industry as an inventory specialist for HEB and other large grocery chains. He was an avid gardener who generously shared his harvest with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Ben Bockholt; three brothers, Richard Bockholt, Anton Bockholt and Leo Bockholt, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Joyce Bockholt.
James is survived by his son, Brent Bockholt of Austin, Texas; His daughter in-law Susan Bockholt and his two grandkids Emma and Sam Bockholt. His sister Carolyn Walls and two brothers Raymond Bockholt and Eugene Bockholt.
His family will miss him dearly. James wasn't much for memorials so no memorial will be held in his honor but his ashes will be spread around a baseball stadium. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hill Country Alliance in his name. https://salsa3.salsalabs.com/o/1891/donate_page/donate
