James Garrison, Sr.
Rockport - Rockport, Texas
James Richard Garrison, Sr. (Jim), 89, died May 7, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Jim was born October 14, 1929 in Dallas, TX to Josephine Kincannon and James G. Garrison.
Jim's 35 year banking career began in Victoria, TX in 1956, retiring at Frost Bank Corpus Christi in 1991.
He was a member of the Frost Bank Advisory Board, First United Methodist Church in Rockport, the Masonic Lodge, and was a founding member of Coast Watcher's Men's Club.
Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Edwina; daughter, Holly McMillan; son, Dr. James Garrison, Jr., and 8 grandchildren: Amanda, Trey, Michael, and Averie Garrison, Sarah and Christopher McMillan, and Megan and Brenda Mackin.
Jim was devoted to his family, church, and banking career. He enjoyed 48 years of living in Rockport and spending time with all of his friends and family.
Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 801 E. Main in Rockport, TX at 2:00p.m., with Pastor Laura officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
814 E. Main
Rockport, Texas 78382
361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019