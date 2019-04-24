|
James Greenwood
Corpus Christi - James Greenwood, age 81, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born December 22, 1937 to Earl Sammuel and Ruth Marie Greenwood in Pharr, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and attended Sundeen High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from January 16, 1956 to January 15, 1960 in the 3320 Air Police Squadron. James married his wife, Elfrances Sue, on June 15, 1962. He retired from Asarco after 37 years.
James is preceded in death by his parents: Earl S. Greenwood and Ruth Marie Greenwood, wife: Elfrances Sue Smith Greenwood, brother: Earl S. Greenwood, sisters: Winnie Glass, Mae Conner, Claudia Blankenship and Carol Ann Greenwood. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters: Nancy (Robert) Fincher, Shawnna (Chris) Campbell and Shannan (Jerry) Copeland, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two brothers: Edward (Betty) Greenwood and Wilbur (Jody) Greenwood.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 24, 2019