|
|
James Harrison "Jim" Pusley
Corpus Christi, TX
James Harrison "Jim" Pusley went to be with our Lord on March 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born to William Wiley Pusley Jr. and Ella Viola Brooks on September 30, 1928 in Gerty, Oklahoma. Jim and the Pusley family were prominent members of the Choctaw Indian Nation located in the Indian Territories of Oklahoma. As a child Jim's family moved to Clarkwood, Texas where he attended school up to the 8th grade. He attended Tuloso Midway High School for two years and then transferred to Calallen High School where he played on the first Calallen Wildcat football team and scored their very first touchdown. He also excelled in basketball and track and was extremely proud of his association with Calallen sports. He was also a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America. After graduating from Calallen High School in 1946, Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.
Jim met and married the love of his life, Hilda Irene Scott, on September 2, 1950. They were married for 50 years and lived in Corpus Christi most of that time. For a short time, they moved to Seguin, Texas, but after the death of his beloved wife, Jim built a home on Lake Corpus Christi and moved there to be closer to his family.
Jim had a long and illustrious career in the oil and gas industry. He was highly respected for his knowledge and skill of well completion technology as well as complex oil field construction. His work was his life and he continued to work up until just a few weeks before his death. He made many friends during his years in the oil and gas industry and although it required long hours and time away from his family, he cherished every minute.
Aside from his work, Jim's other passions were hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He definitely left a lasting impression on everyone with his strong work ethic, friendly nature and unwavering love of his family. If you ever met Jim Pusley you never forgot him.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; mother, Viola; father William; sister, Gloria Sanders; and his brother, Hall Pusley.
He is survived by his brother, Paul "Butch" Pusley; his children, Michael (Norma) Pusley, Lance (Lynn) Pusley and Vicki Pieper. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Candi, Courtney, Amber, Josh, and Zach Pusley, as well as Matt and Ashley Pieper. He also leaves behind 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at 10:00 AM at Calallen Baptist Church followed by graveside services at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Tegeler, Ryker Smith, Zach Pusley, Rex Taylor, James Fortner and Nick Burnett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Pusley, Cleve Hunter, Bennie Barrera, Josh Pusley, Chacho Jasso, Ross Ford and John Dunlap.
Jim's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped Dad including Angle Bright Home Health Care and Absolute Caring Services. We also want to thank Altus Hospice, and Crystal Young for bringing comfort and peace to Dad's final days. We especially want to thank Shana Stuart, Elsie Rodriguez and Laura Williams for their loving care of our Dad.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Calallen Baptist Church in memory of Jim Pusley.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019