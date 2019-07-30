Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Corpus Christi - On Saturday, July 27, 2019, James Hubert Parham passed away peacefully at the age of 80. James was born in Cotulla, Texas on November 26, 1938. He is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Eugene Parham and his mother, Belma Louise Parham.

James is survived by his loving wife Katharina "Katie" with whom he spent 54 years, and his son Gary Parham. His family was the center of his world.

James was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from W.B. Ray High School. He went to work in the trucking industry for International Harvester and then for French Ellison from where he retired.

James was known by his family and neighbors as a man with a very sweet attitude and showed kindness to everyone. He loved his family more than life itself and showed great strength of character. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 30, 2019
