James Irving Kimmel, Sr.
Corpus Christi - James Irving Kimmel, Sr., 83, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born September 20, 1935 in Harlem, Montana. James was raised on a ranch in Montana and enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains. He was a U. S. Army veteran and spent nine months working at the Berlin Wall. He retired as a mechanic for Main Tech and during his retirement years he did woodworking, making furniture for family and for charity events. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Violet, the Violet Historical Society and served as a Boy Scout leader for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lydia House Kimmel and Jesse L. Kimmel; his son, Lucas Kimmel; his brothers, Jesse, Thomas and Patrick Kimmel and a granddaughter, Katherine Anne Kimmel.
James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Walieta Gold Kimmel; his children, James I. Kimmel, Jr. (Tammy), Christine Kimmel Pieper (James), Jonathan Paul Kimmel (Loida), and Matthew Lewis Kimmel (Terri); his sister, Sophia Hedrick; 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 5 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 P.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Violet, Texas with Rev. Zenon Konowalek as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Those who wish may make contributions to Boy Scout Troop 73.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019