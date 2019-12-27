|
James Johnson
Portland - James Wallace Johnson, 88 years old, met his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 23, 2019 after a short illness. James was born to Fred and Helen Johnson in Kenedy, TX on December 4, 1931. He is preceded in death by his wife, Iverrene, and brother, Clarence. James is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Martin) Parrish and Shelly (Kevin) Pyatte, grandchildren Trent (Ashley) Pyatte, Shannon (Alan) DeLaRosa, Paige Parrish and Brooke Parrish, and great-grandchildren Trace, Hayes, Emma, Charlotte and Rhett. James is also survived by his brothers, Milton (Iris) Johnson, Gerald (Marlene) Johnson and Larry (Cindy) Johnson.
James graduated as President of his senior class from Kenedy High School in 1948, proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was a civil engineer for the Texas Highway Department until he retired in 1987. He was a professional civil engineer for over 50 years. He was also a hunter, fisherman, golfer, high school football official, and a proud member of the Lion's Club for over 40 years. James loved to dance, work at the family farm, watch football, barbecue and visit with anyone and everyone. James never met a stranger.
James married Iverrene Senne on May 25, 1957 in Kenedy, TX. James was a great provider and passionately loved his family. He will be missed by all of us.
James's family would like to especially thank Elvia Gonzales who was a special caregiver and friend over the last few years and the wonderful staff at Brookdale Northshore.
Pallbearers: Martin Parrish, Trent Pyatte, Alan DeLaRosa, Ben Johnson, Mark Johnson and Lance Johnson. Honorary pallbearers: Kevin (Rooster) Pyatte and Brad Brown.
Visitation is Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat, Portland, TX. Funeral service will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 619 Lang Road, Portland, TX. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery, Portland, TX. Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home (361)643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019