James "Jim" Lambert
Odem -
James "Jim" Lambert, age 90, died peacefully on March 17, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on January 28, 1930 to Carl and Florence Lambert in Newton, Massachusetts.
Jim worked for Southwestern Bell for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He served in the U. S. Air Force. He was on the board of the Cowboy Fellowship of San Patricio County. Jim helped manage the Lindale Senior Center dances for over 6 years and served as president and various other offices for Bluebonnet Bell Camping Club for many years.
He loved dancing, his dogs, fishing, camping, traveling, family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Edward and Carl; his first wife, Zoreta (1949-1965); second wife, Lorene (1966-2001); son, "Robbie" (1984).
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Linda, Susan, Celia (Robert) and Nancy; his sons, Richard (Patty), David, Jeffrey (Glenda) and James, Jr.; his brother, "Bucky" Moricola; stepdaughter, Deborah (Wes); 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas (Calallen).
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or plants donations may be made to Cowboy Fellowship of San Patricio County at their website or by mail, www.cowboyfellowshipspc.org or CFSPC, P. O. Box 683, Sinton, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020