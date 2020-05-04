Resources
James Lord

Corpus Christi - James Lord of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at home at the age of 72.

James Lord was born in Monroe, LA, spent his teenage years at Mary Carroll High School and enlisted in the Marine Corp, as a young adult. His love for motorcycles, traveling, and ?shing stayed with him, as he enjoyed retirement. Also known as Jimmy or Wiper by his motorcycle buddies, he will be remembered as a funny, kind man, who was adored by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Lord, his daughter, Tammy, and daughter by marriage, Shawna. He was the best Poppy to his grandchildren Matthew, Justin, Nathan, Zachary and Abigail. He will be dearly missed by his beloved sisters, Brenda and Kathi. James will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents J.L. and Lola Lord.

Funeral with full military honors and celebration of life will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
