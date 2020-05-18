|
James Louis Gillespie
Port Aransas - James Louis Gillespie, 59, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born January 29, 1961 in Aransas Pass, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, E.Y. Gillespie and Lillian Jacoby Revell; sister, Mary Lee Gillespie; brother, Dennis Dewayne Gillespie; sister-in-law, Sharon Gillespie.
He is survived by his step-father, Ronald Revell; brothers, E.Y. Gillespie, Jr. (Lynn), Elbert W. Gillespie, James W. Revell (Teresa), Mark E. Gillespie (Kim); sisters, Anna L. Gillespie, Rebecca Hurley (John), Melissa Schrock (Richard); numerous nephews and nieces.
Online condolences may be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 21, 2020