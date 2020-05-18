Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis Gillespie


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Louis Gillespie Obituary
James Louis Gillespie

Port Aransas - James Louis Gillespie, 59, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born January 29, 1961 in Aransas Pass, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, E.Y. Gillespie and Lillian Jacoby Revell; sister, Mary Lee Gillespie; brother, Dennis Dewayne Gillespie; sister-in-law, Sharon Gillespie.

He is survived by his step-father, Ronald Revell; brothers, E.Y. Gillespie, Jr. (Lynn), Elbert W. Gillespie, James W. Revell (Teresa), Mark E. Gillespie (Kim); sisters, Anna L. Gillespie, Rebecca Hurley (John), Melissa Schrock (Richard); numerous nephews and nieces.

Online condolences may be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -