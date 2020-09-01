James Paul Brown, Jr.Corpus Christi - James Paul Brown, Jr was born April 8th 1962 to James Paul Sr. and Carol Ann Hill in Corpus Christi Texas. He was the executive Director of a non profit, The Loving Spoonful for several years and was now the Co-Owner of the Hidden Door Corpus Christi.He is survived by his partner Bill Trbula, one Sister Suzie Belay of Corpus Christi, brother Daniel Brown of Arkansas, several nieces and nephews and one Aunt, Hazel Jackson of Livingston Texas.Jimmy fought a good fight with cancer for 5 years. He was a very loving and caring man that will be missed by all.Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m.