James Robert Herrington, Jr.
Rockport - JAMES ROBERT "JIM" HERRINGTON, JR., age 73 of Rockport, Texas, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was a native Houstonian, born July 31, 1947, son of James Robert and Marian Reed Burt Herrington, Sr. He graduated from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in 1965 and enrolled at Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Soon after he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kathryn Daily of Houston, Texas on April 16, 1966. He retired as District Supervisor of Coastal Corporation. Upon retirement, he served as Chief Inspector for Kestrel Engineering Inc.
Jim was a devoted husband, an exceptional father and grandfather, and a fiercely loyal friend. He enjoyed watching Aggie football, traveling, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was a longtime member of Live Oak Country Club. His absence will be felt by all who knew and loved him and will be remembered always.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Kathryn Daily Herrington, daughter Jennifer Herrington Levine and son-in-law Jerry Levine of Ingleside, Texas and two granddaughters, Taylor Paige Levine and Emily Claire Levine. He is also survived by his brother Richard "Rick" Charles Herrington of Ridgeway, Colorado.
The immediate family will receive family and friends from 3:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, Texas. Funeral services with reception to follow will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
