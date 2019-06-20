Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Saxet Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sauceda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sauceda


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Sauceda Obituary
James Sauceda

Corpus Christi - James Joel Sauceda, 38, of Corpus Christi, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 10, 1980.

James was a very loving son, brother and friend to all and liked to participate in chess tournaments also was a great video game player, but his biggest past time was watching the Cowboy games as he was their biggest fan.

Mr. Sauceda leaves behind his parents, Jose and Minerva Sauceda, Sylvia mother of his infant son James Joel Sauceda Jr., two brothers; Dionicio and Gilbert Carbajal, three sisters; Joann Beltran, Lee Ann Carbajal, Evelyn Villarreal, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank his sisters Lee Ann and Evelyn for being there when he needed them, also a very special thanks to his caregiver Kristen Marie Perez.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Saxet Funeral Home, with a Memorial Talk to begin at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now