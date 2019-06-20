|
|
James Sauceda
Corpus Christi - James Joel Sauceda, 38, of Corpus Christi, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 10, 1980.
James was a very loving son, brother and friend to all and liked to participate in chess tournaments also was a great video game player, but his biggest past time was watching the Cowboy games as he was their biggest fan.
Mr. Sauceda leaves behind his parents, Jose and Minerva Sauceda, Sylvia mother of his infant son James Joel Sauceda Jr., two brothers; Dionicio and Gilbert Carbajal, three sisters; Joann Beltran, Lee Ann Carbajal, Evelyn Villarreal, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank his sisters Lee Ann and Evelyn for being there when he needed them, also a very special thanks to his caregiver Kristen Marie Perez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Saxet Funeral Home, with a Memorial Talk to begin at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019