Jimmy Saied
Corpus Christi - James Steven Saied "Jimmy", 61, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2020.
Jimmy was born in Wellington, Texas, on April 29, 1958, son of Mack Saied, Jr. and Lam McKay Saied.
After graduating from Wellington High School he attended Texas Tech University and then continued to The University of Texas where he received a BBA in marketing.
He worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals for more than 30 years. Of his many sales awards, he achieved President's Club 7 years in a row. He also received the prestigious President's Golden Achievement Award and the Vice President's Circle of Excellence award. Because of his outstanding performance, he was the only sales rep who was ever allowed to choose a company car that was not on the list offered. He chose a red Camero convertible.
He was a Realtor with The Prudential Padre Island Realtors (now Berkshire Hathaway Home Services) for 31 years. His multiple awards include Top Producer, Top Lister and Multi Million Dollar Producer. He also served as the president of Cane Harbor Homeowner's Association for 20 years.
Jimmy was a gifted musician and loved to play the guitar and sing. His style, personality and talent created many hours of listening pleasure for family and friends alike. But his greatest treasure of all was his son, Dylan, who was the light and joy of his life. He loved Dylan without measure.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Lam Saied.
He is survived by his son, James Dylan Saied of Corpus Christi; a brother, Robert Mack Saied and his wife, Jane; 3 sisters, Cindy Saied McComas and her husband, Kenny, Mary Saied Bailey, and Becky Saied Myers; 11 nieces and nephews and many friends. He is also survived by Lisa Rose Saied who is the mother of his son.
He was larger than life, a bright and shining star - the epitome of living life out loud. An encounter with Jimmy would often leave you shaking your head and wondering, usually with a smile on your face. But the essence of Jimmy Saied was his generosity, loyalty, and deep love for his family, his friends, his co-workers and his doctors. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286, Corpus Christi, Texas 78417.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020