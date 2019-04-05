|
James Vaughan Rissmiller, Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jimmy" Vaughan Rissmiller, Jr. announces his sudden passing on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 36 years. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Shaunna, and their triplet boys Carter, Colton, and Evan. Also by his parents James and Dana Rissmiller, his sisters Miranda (Marcus) Norvell and Mallory Rissmiller, and his grandmother, Margaret Stone.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Lewis Stone, his paternal grandparents Frank & Marion Rissmiller. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411. Burial will be immediately following at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made in his honor to Autism Speaks at: www.autismspeaks.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019