Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
For more information about
James Rissmiller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
4357 Ocean Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rissmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vaughan Rissmiller Jr.


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Vaughan Rissmiller Jr. Obituary
James Vaughan Rissmiller, Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jimmy" Vaughan Rissmiller, Jr. announces his sudden passing on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 36 years. Jimmy will be forever remembered by his wife Shaunna, and their triplet boys Carter, Colton, and Evan. Also by his parents James and Dana Rissmiller, his sisters Miranda (Marcus) Norvell and Mallory Rissmiller, and his grandmother, Margaret Stone.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Lewis Stone, his paternal grandparents Frank & Marion Rissmiller. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411. Burial will be immediately following at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made in his honor to Autism Speaks at: www.autismspeaks.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now