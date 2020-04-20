|
|
James W. Dolan
James W. Dolan passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 38. He was born to Debra (Wilkerson) Perez and James S. Dolan, Jr. on Friday, November 13, 1981, in Ashville, North Carolina. He moved to Texas in 1991 and graduated from Flour Bluff High School in 2000 and then joined the U.S. Navy. Upon completing his service to his country, James worked on oil rigs and in the restaurant industry. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who enjoyed history, reading, playing video games with his son, and watching football, soccer, and NASCAR. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by both parents; sister, Kristyn (Dolan) Spence; son, Montgomery J. Dolan, and his friend for life, Cynthia Dolan; and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020