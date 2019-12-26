|
James "Jim" W. Knoll
Corpus Christi - James "Jim" W. Knoll, born March 1, 1947 and passed away suddenly at a hospital in Corpus Christi, TX on December 24, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Kanawha, Iowa the second child of 14 to Lynn and Donna Knoll. He grew up and lived in the Belmond, Iowa area until he attended college at Wayne State University. While at the university, he met and married the love of his life, Kathryn "Kathy" (Stewart). They were married for 40 years before she died on June 3, 2013.
Jim and Kathy returned to the Belmond area and both worked for a time with Jim's parents at Lynn's Supper Club. During their early married years, Jim and Kathy welcomed two children to their family in Belmond; a daughter, Jayne and later a son, Charles (Charlie). Supporting his small family, Jim worked in Belmond as an insurance salesman while Kathy attended nursing school in Mason City. When Kathy finished college, they moved to Corpus Christi, TX. While in Corpus Christi, Jim attended Texas A&M University and completed a master's degree in counseling. He worked as a teacher until he retired, spending most of his time teaching children who had learning disabilities. Jim was an accomplished debater in college and carried that love of a good argument throughout his life. He would completely change his opinion on challenging topics, just to argue with someone who agreed with him otherwise. He loved politics, collecting coins, and chorale music. Jim also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and traveling with Kathy. They were always together and always happy. After Kathy died, Jim fought and won a battle with lymphoma; but at the cost of almost his complete eyesight as a complication related to treatment.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael and Dennis, and his beloved wife Kathy. Jim is survived by 11 siblings: Mary Luick of Belmond, IA; Paul Knoll of Anaheim, CA; John (Roylene) Knoll of Belmond, IA; Kathryn (Bill) Cahill of Danville, IL; Patrice (David) Whitty of Brodhead, WI; Jeannie McWhorter of Belmond, IA; Kevin (Deb) Knoll of Belmond, IA; Elizabeth (Bernie) Barrett of Belmond, IA; Angela (Dennis) Olson of Belmond, IA; Sherrie (Brad) Kunecke of Atchison, KS; and Matthew (Kim) Knoll of Wesley, IA; his daughters Laurie Johnson of Garner, IA and Jayne Knoll of Corpus Christi, TX; son Charlie (Christi) Knoll; grandchildren Caleb (Morgen) Dirksen, Taylor Dirksen, Macie Johnson and Raini Johnson of Garner, IA; Caleb and Carter Knoll of Corpus Christi, TX and greatgrandchildren Easton and Ella Chapman of Garner, IA.
Services will be held at Grace Community Church in Corpus Christi, TX on January 4, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be held in early July where he will join Kathy in their final resting place at the Catholic Cemetery in Belmond, IA.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019