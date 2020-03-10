|
Dr. James W. Withycombe
Portland - James "Jim" Withycombe, 98, of Portland, Texas, formerly of Island City, Oregon, and San Diego, California, died March 5 in Portland, Texas, at his son's home surrounded by family.
James was born on October 12, 1921, to Robert Withycombe and Mabel Withycombe (Hutchinson) in Union, Oregon. Jim went through all 12 years in the Union School System, attending Oregon State College after graduation. Following graduation from Oregon State, he enrolled in the Army serving in WWII as an infantry training officer and ending his service stationed in the Philippines.
Jim had always dreamed of working with animals as a veterinarian, after leaving the Army, he spent a couple of years working with California Fish and Game, before enrolling in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, he worked in a Vet Clinic in Long Beach, California. There he met and married Elwanda (Wanda) Carstensen in 1959.
Jim and Wanda owned and operated the Mission Valley Pet Clinic in San Diego, California, until they retired. They were inseparable, working together, traveling, and spending time with family.
Wanda was the love of his life, and when she became ill, he cared for her until her death in 2012. Jim and Wanda were happily married for 53 years. He lived alone across the street from his daughter until his health worsened, and he went to live with his son and daughter-in-law in Portland, Texas.
Jim was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Wanda, his parents Robert and Mabel Withycombe, his brother Robert Withycombe, sisters Isabelle Boyd and Carolyn Carothers. Jim is survived by his daughter Virginia Bertels and son-in-law George, son James Withycombe and daughter-in-law Mary, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 4545 Wildcat Dr., Portland, TX 78374.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020