Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for James Withycombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James W. Withycombe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. James W. Withycombe Obituary
Dr. James W. Withycombe

Portland - James "Jim" Withycombe, 98, of Portland, Texas, formerly of Island City, Oregon, and San Diego, California, died March 5 in Portland, Texas, at his son's home surrounded by family.

James was born on October 12, 1921, to Robert Withycombe and Mabel Withycombe (Hutchinson) in Union, Oregon. Jim went through all 12 years in the Union School System, attending Oregon State College after graduation. Following graduation from Oregon State, he enrolled in the Army serving in WWII as an infantry training officer and ending his service stationed in the Philippines.

Jim had always dreamed of working with animals as a veterinarian, after leaving the Army, he spent a couple of years working with California Fish and Game, before enrolling in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, he worked in a Vet Clinic in Long Beach, California. There he met and married Elwanda (Wanda) Carstensen in 1959.

Jim and Wanda owned and operated the Mission Valley Pet Clinic in San Diego, California, until they retired. They were inseparable, working together, traveling, and spending time with family.

Wanda was the love of his life, and when she became ill, he cared for her until her death in 2012. Jim and Wanda were happily married for 53 years. He lived alone across the street from his daughter until his health worsened, and he went to live with his son and daughter-in-law in Portland, Texas.

Jim was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Wanda, his parents Robert and Mabel Withycombe, his brother Robert Withycombe, sisters Isabelle Boyd and Carolyn Carothers. Jim is survived by his daughter Virginia Bertels and son-in-law George, son James Withycombe and daughter-in-law Mary, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 4545 Wildcat Dr., Portland, TX 78374.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -