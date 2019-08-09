|
|
James Wallace Collins
Corpus Christi - May 22, 1929 - August 5, 2019
Jim Collins passed from this world on Monday, August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas to James Elmore and Grace (Charlton) Collins. He was very proud to have been born across the street from The Alamo and to have been named after his grandfather James Wallace Collins, who was the San Antonio Fire Chief in 1897.
He moved to Corpus Christi in 1939; and as a boy loved the Bay and sailing, and later loved telling stories of the way Corpus Christi was before the War. Though too young to serve in WWII, he did his part by carving balsa models of warplanes used by the Navy in flight training at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
After high school, Jim attended Texas A&I in Kingsville and worked summers in the oil field and refineries. He joined the Army in 1950 and served as part of the NATO forces in Europe as a tank mechanic. He was discharged in 1952 and went on to earn a degree in Geology from The University of Texas in Austin and become a lifelong Texas Longhorn fan.
Jim met Betty Lamar, his wife of 61 years, while working for Tidewater Oil Company in Houston. After a brief transfer to New Orleans, where their two children James Lamar and Martha Ann Collins were born, the family returned to Corpus Christi in 1963. Jim became an independent Geologist in 1969 and filled out the rest of his career generating Oil and Gas deals while serving the Corpus Christi Geological Society. While he served the Geological Society in many roles, Jim most loved the opportunity to mentor young Geoscientists.
Jim had a passion for woodworking and sailing which he combined to build a home-made "Funfish" sailboat from scratch. He also often handmade toys for his children and grandchildren. He loved gardening and tending to his Koi pond and passed as much of this love of outdoors and working with his hands on to his children and grandchildren as they could learn. He also had a passion for cars and flew his own plane.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James Elmore and Grace (Charlton) Collins. He will be missed most by wife Betty, son James L. (Patricia), daughter Martha, grandchildren James Keith (Jessica), Lora (Guthrie), and Stefan Collins; and Melissa and Justin Crocker. He also loved spending time with great grandchildren James David, Westley and Lilith.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , or to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019