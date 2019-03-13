|
James Warren "J.W." Hale
Sandia, TX
James (J.W.) Hale, born October 26, 1932 to Lee Roy and Betty Mae Hale, passed away March 11, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, worked for CPL for 18 years and retired as a Ranger for the Parks & Wildlife Service.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and two sisters, Lottie Hale and Maudeen Ratliff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Pruett Hale; daughters, Karen (Dean) Nesloney and Laurie Huerta; grandchildren, Jason (Amber) Nesloney, Scott (Brenda) Huerta, Kevin Huerta, Amy (Wedo) Galindo, Jennifer (Jacob) Atzenhoffer and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00pm March 14, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. March 15, 2019 at the Sandia Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 13, 2019