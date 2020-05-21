|
Jane Bourquard Ibanez
It is with profound heartache and sorrow that we announce that Jane Bourquard Ibanez, 72, lost her battle with triple negative breast cancer on May 12 at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family and enveloped by her faith in God.
Jane is a native New Orleanian (John McDonough High, Class of '65) and an adopted Texan. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1947. She graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She married her true love in 1970 and raised four children. Jane was a consummate mother and wife and was devoted to the well-being of her family. She was also a yoga instructor, exercise teacher, tennis player, leadership consultant, etiquette instructor, world traveler, advisor to any, and friend to all.
Her path led from New Orleans to Kingsville, Texas in 1989, where, as wife to President Manuel Ibanez, she was the First Lady of Texas A&I University (subsequently Texas A&M University - Kingsville). She easily wore the mantle of ambassador of Texas A&M Kingsville to the community, the state, and to all visiting dignitaries. Jane is remembered for how she made the President's home part of the community, for the elaborate galas she coordinated with the Texas A&M Kingsville community to help the University, for her outreach through the Kingsville Garden Club, and for the multitude of relationships she formed with people all around the world. Jane's southern hospitality is legendary as she made sure that everyone who visited the President's home was warmly welcomed, fed, and had a drink in their hand.
Jane moved to Corpus Christi with her husband after his retirement and shifted her service focus to the Corpus Christi community. She was an avid fund raiser, leadership consultant, and board member for many causes and companies in Corpus Christi including KEDT Public Radio Community Advisory Board, Christus Spohn Foundation and First Friday, Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi), , Battered Women's Shelter (Purple Door), and YWCA, and still made time to teach etiquette classes at Texas A&M Kingsville and Del Mar Community College.
Throughout her life, Jane was well-known and well-loved for her kind, genuine and sunny disposition, the ease with which she made friends, and the inclusiveness of her love that made everyone feel special. She was always the first to see the good in people and felt that everyone deserved the benefit of the doubt. The lives that she touched are innumerable, and every one of those lives has been enriched by knowing Jane.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Manuel, her four children (and their spouses) Juana (Robert Baughn), Vincent (Susan), William (Angel), and Marc (Amber), 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law, Velvye and Garvin Cox, and many well-loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
A memorial service for her will be conducted at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Texas A&M University - Kingsville (MSC 173, 700 University Blvd; Kingsville, TX 78363-8202) or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020