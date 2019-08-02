|
|
Jane Louise (Vickers) Madden
San Antonio - Jane Louise (Vickers) Madden, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away on July 4th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Jane was born in Robstown, Texas on August 22, 1934 to Ledger and Laverne Vickers. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and her Sister, Ethel.
She is survived by her brother Carter Vickers, Daughter, Vicki Silberman, Son in Law, Sam Silberman, Son, Calvin Ponton Jr. Grandchildren, Kristin Pearce, Clint Gallagher, Calvin Ponton III, Philip Silberman and Great Grandson Cash Pearce.
Jane traveled extensively and lived in many different and interesting places throughout her life. Her early years were spent on a ranch in South Texas, eventually moving to the family ranch and farm near Poteet, Texas. Jane later lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, Falfurrias, Texas, Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Brunswick, Maine and Atlanta, Georgia, before returning again to Corpus Christi. She traveled to Nigeria, Italy, Holland, Germany, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jane eventually settled in San Antonio, Texas.
Jane attended and graduated from Poteet High School. She ultimately pursued a career in medicine and became a Registered Nurse.
Jane attended DeKalb College and Emory University and received her degree in Nursing. She worked at Hospitals in Atlanta, and Decatur, Georgia and Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi.
A Funeral Service will be at Seaside Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas on August 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019