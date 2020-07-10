Jane Rogers BachmanCorpus Christi - Jane Rogers Bachman, 83, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully in her home on July 5, 2020.Jane was born in Sumter, South Carolina and grew up in what was then a rural farming and fishing community along the intracoastal waterway near Shallotte, North Carolina. Jane graduated from Shallotte High School in 1955 and Winthrop College in 1959. After college, she got a job as a schoolteacher in Jacksonville, Florida near the Naval Air Station. There, she met Frank Bachman, a dashing young U.S. Naval pilot, who became her lifelong soulmate. They were married in 1962, and two daughters soon followed. As Frank was a naval fighter pilot during the tumultuous 1960s and 1970s periods of the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War, the family was stationed in various NAS bases including NAS Miramar, San Diego; NAS Sigonella, Sicily; NAS Chase Field, Beeville, TX; and finally NAS Corpus Christi, TX, where Frank ultimately retired and they spent the rest of their life.Even with all the moving, Jane finished an MBA from Texas A&I University, and then went on to become a certified public accountant in 1980. Jane found the CPA profession to suit her practical, organized, and logical nature. Jane had her own independent practice, and she continued to keep up her license until her death.Jane and Frank's greatest pleasure was to travel. While Frank was still alive, the two of them traveled extensively, visiting well over 100 countries on all continents, including Antarctica. After Frank's passing, Jane found solace in going on European river cruises. In addition to traveling, Jane found great joy in giving back to the community through her philanthropic activities. She was an avid member of the Symphony Guild, AAUA, YWCA, Planned Parenthood, The Purple Door, and many more. Jane also enjoyed spending time with her many friends, socializing, playing bridge or participating in various book clubs.Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sarah, her brother, Bobby, and her husband, Frank. Jane is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Rob) and Liz "Betsy" (Neil), as well as four grandchildren: Hank, Ted, Rebecca, and Nathaniel.Jane will be laid to rest with Frank at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi following the Graveside Services at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020.