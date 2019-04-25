Janet Bennett



Corpus Christi - The family of Janet Odell Bennett, 88 years old, announces her passing on April 24, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's.



Janet was born march 23, 1931 to Olander and Jessie Hollands Olson in Fargo, North Dakota. She grew up on the family Farm in Kindred, ND with her sister, Shirley Ann where she attended school until the 8th grade when her family moved to Fargo. She graduated from Central HS and Interstate Business School. After graduation, Janet went to work at Bristol Distributing where she worked her way up to Executive Secretary. Janet left in 1951 to marry the love of her life, Jack Harlan Bennett.



She became a homemaker following her husband to the four corners of the US running the family business while Jack made their living. They raised two children: daughter Sherry Lynn and son Jack Jr.



She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her 15 years of volunteer work at Driscoll Children's Hospital Gift Shop where she made lifelong friends. For 12 of those years she did all of the ordering for the gift shop.



She also loved her yearly trips each summer to their second home in Detroit Lakes, MN where she enjoyed visiting with family and high school friends.



We will forever be thankful for the special care Mom received from Diana Moreno, Jessica Alaniz and Janie Zamora, as well as Kindred Hospice.



Janet is preceded in death by her parents Olander and Jessie Olson, sister Shirley Peterson (Henry), husband Jack H. Bennett Sr. in 2017, son Jack H. Bennett Jr. in 1998, and grandson Joshua B. Bercaw in 1989.



Survivors include her daughter Sherry Lynn Bercaw (Ken); Granddaughter Megan Bercaw; Grandsons Shane Williams, Jesse Shuck and Chance Bennett; Great-Grandchildren Hailey Williams, Austin Matney, Braydon Matney and Jordan Shuck.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th floor, New York, NY 10001, in memory of Janet Bennett.



Inurnment will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.