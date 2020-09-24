1/1
Janet Deloris Streine
1944 - 2020
Janet Deloris Streine

Corpus Christi - Mrs. Janet Deloris Streine, age 75, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at PAM Rehabilitation Hospital and LTACH. She was born October 19, 1944, in Price Hill, WV, a daughter of the late Noah and Virginia Nary.

Janet was preceded in death by her brother Bryant Burr Nary.

Janet was known to everyone as "Nana," not solely because that's what her grandchildren Amber and Alyson called her, but because that was the role she took on for everyone she met and interacted with. She worked for Best Products for 25 years, and excelled in her work ethic. Her coworkers knew her not only for her commitment to her job, but her dedication to serving others. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, sewing, and facebooking (as she called it) and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She would've given her last dime to a stranger, and the word "no," didn't exist in her vocabulary. For those that knew her, she existed on the pillars of caring and giving. She lived for the living of others.

Janet is survived by her husband Donald Robert Streine; one son, Richard Edward Streine of Corpus Christi, TX; one daughter, Vicky Lynn McLaughlin of The Woodlands, TX; two grandchildren, Amber Nicole (Matt) Marshall of Dallas, TX, Alyson Noelle (Zach) Albin of Sulphur, LA; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Thomas Marshall of Dallas, TX; Harper Noelle Albin of Sulphur, LA; three sisters, Eleanor Skaja of Spotivaina, VA, Sandra Kay (Harold) Withrow of Brunswick, OH, Shevona (Kyle) Lusk of Daniels, WV; three brothers, Roger Nary of Mount Hope, WV, Noah Nary Jr. of Beckley, WV, Randy (Kristie) Nary of Roanoke, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thank you to Rosemary Cotton-Simmitt, Scott Simmitt, Victoria Cotton, Lauren Cotton, and Ashleigh Simmitt all of Corpus Christi, TX for your loving kindness and caring of Nana.

No funeral services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
