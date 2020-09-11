1/1
Janet Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Smith

Rockport -

Janet Washington Smith, age 84, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born July 13, 1936 to Charles and Lora Washington in Linden, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Washington.

Janet is survived by Gary, her loving and devoted husband for 66 years; her children: Jeri Cox (Danny), Gary Dean Smith, Jr. (Patti) and Mona Gail Barnes (Henry); siblings Faye King, Carolyn Morris (Bill) and Larry Washington (Susie); special family members JoAnn Smith Morgan and Gene Smith; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janet retired on September 30, 1998, from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department after 32 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, Grammy, sister, aunt, and friend. Her family appreciates the staff of Rockport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Harbor Hospice for their loving care given to Janet.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to First Baptist Church of Rockport or Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, both dear to Janet and Gary's hearts.

Graveside service conducted by Pastor Scott Jones will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rockport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Cox, Jr., Ryan Picarazzi, Steven Wilson, Derrick Smith, Gordon Cox, John Johnson, Jr. and Chase Bechtol.

Online condolences may be made at

www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E Main St
Rockport, TX 78382
(361) 729-2451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved