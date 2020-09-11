Janet Smith

Janet SmithRockport -Janet Washington Smith, age 84, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born July 13, 1936 to Charles and Lora Washington in Linden, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ray Washington.Janet is survived by Gary, her loving and devoted husband for 66 years; her children: Jeri Cox (Danny), Gary Dean Smith, Jr. (Patti) and Mona Gail Barnes (Henry); siblings Faye King, Carolyn Morris (Bill) and Larry Washington (Susie); special family members JoAnn Smith Morgan and Gene Smith; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Janet retired on September 30, 1998, from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department after 32 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, Grammy, sister, aunt, and friend. Her family appreciates the staff of Rockport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Harbor Hospice for their loving care given to Janet.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to First Baptist Church of Rockport or Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, both dear to Janet and Gary's hearts.Graveside service conducted by Pastor Scott Jones will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rockport Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Cox, Jr., Ryan Picarazzi, Steven Wilson, Derrick Smith, Gordon Cox, John Johnson, Jr. and Chase Bechtol.Online condolences may be made atArrangements entrusted to:Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451