1/
Janet (Rogers) Zook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Rogers) Zook

Jan "Emmy" Zook of Idabel, OK passed away November 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 24, 1937 in Garnett, Kansas. She graduated from Garnett High School in 1955 and attended college at Emporia State University. She lived in Corpus Christi, TX for 50 years before moving to Idabel, OK. She was a member of Odem Methodist Church in Odem, TX and later the First United Methodist Church in Idabel, OK. She worked 15 years for the Corpus Christi Convention & Visitors Bureau. She loved playing bridge with her friends, fishing, quilting and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, of 50 years, and her parents Guy and Gilma Rogers of Garnett, Kansas. She is survived by her son, Doug Zook, of Idabel, OK and her daughter, Lori Zook, of Kingwood, TX; father of grandchildren, Dusty Darby, of Kingwood, TX; grandchildren, James Darby and his wife Jennifer of Kingwood, TX, and Korie Herold and her husband Joel of Kingwood, TX; great grandchildren, Xander and Jonah Herold, of Kingwood, TX; sisters, Judy Flanders of Lincoln, NE, and Jeannie Scott and husband David of Branson, MO; and many dear friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.

Per her wishes and COVID protocol, a private service for family was previously held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idabel First United Methodist Church, 302 SE Jefferson St, Idabel, OK 74745 or the Calvary Church Robstown (Prayer Garden), 2131 N. Hwy 77, Robstown, TX 78380.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved