Janet (Rogers) Zook



Jan "Emmy" Zook of Idabel, OK passed away November 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 24, 1937 in Garnett, Kansas. She graduated from Garnett High School in 1955 and attended college at Emporia State University. She lived in Corpus Christi, TX for 50 years before moving to Idabel, OK. She was a member of Odem Methodist Church in Odem, TX and later the First United Methodist Church in Idabel, OK. She worked 15 years for the Corpus Christi Convention & Visitors Bureau. She loved playing bridge with her friends, fishing, quilting and cooking.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, of 50 years, and her parents Guy and Gilma Rogers of Garnett, Kansas. She is survived by her son, Doug Zook, of Idabel, OK and her daughter, Lori Zook, of Kingwood, TX; father of grandchildren, Dusty Darby, of Kingwood, TX; grandchildren, James Darby and his wife Jennifer of Kingwood, TX, and Korie Herold and her husband Joel of Kingwood, TX; great grandchildren, Xander and Jonah Herold, of Kingwood, TX; sisters, Judy Flanders of Lincoln, NE, and Jeannie Scott and husband David of Branson, MO; and many dear friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.



Per her wishes and COVID protocol, a private service for family was previously held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idabel First United Methodist Church, 302 SE Jefferson St, Idabel, OK 74745 or the Calvary Church Robstown (Prayer Garden), 2131 N. Hwy 77, Robstown, TX 78380.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store