Janice Anna Anderson Kornegay



Corpus Christi - With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted matriarch, Janice Anna Anderson Kornegay on July 5, 2020. Born in Dallas, Texas in 1935 to RP (Andy) and Mack Anderson. Janice graduated from The University of North Texas. She was the beloved wife of Robert Jack Kornegay.



Janice loved and was loved. Janice lived a full life, always had an opinion, wrote her own rules, and loved to laugh. She was a voracious reader, a fiercely independent woman, loved to travel and never missed a child's birthday card. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren until the sun went down.



Janice was the beloved mother of Laura, John, Kurt, and Kyle. She was the proud grandmother of Phyllis, Nicole, Lindsay, Lauren, Sarah, Anna, Andy, Colt, and Casey; and great grandmother of 6. All of these she loved and was able to spend some very precious times together.



Psalm 16 says, "we walk the short but significant path from fear to confidence, from instability to security, from anxiety to authentic lasting joy."



Services were entrusted to All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service of Ingleside, Texas.









