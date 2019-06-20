Resources
Janice M. Holland


Taft - Janice M. Holland passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She was 77.

Janice was born on February 5, 1942 in Cleburne, Texas to O.C. and Jewel (Holmes) Harville. She was a longtime resident of Taft, Texas where she

Janice married the love of her life, Johnny Mack Holland, on May 3, 1963 and he preceded her in death on June 14, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother: Reuben Rodgers; and sister: Beatrice Looper.

Janice was a loving and caring woman that would always put her family first. Her thoughtfulness and generosity were not only in her words but in her actions as well.

Survivors include 3 sons: Jeffery Holland (Anne) of Sinton, Texas; Michael Holland of Banquete, Texas; Richard Holland (Amanda) of Corpus Christi, Texas; 2 grandchildren she adored and loved tremendously: Kandace Holland of Houston, Texas and Major Holland of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019
