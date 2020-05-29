Janis Whatley
Corpus Christi - Janis Champion Whatley went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 53 years; daughter, Amanda (Mance) Cutbirth; and son, Jason (Tonya) Whatley. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10:00am at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.