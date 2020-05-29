Janis Whatley
Janis Whatley

Corpus Christi - Janis Champion Whatley went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 53 years; daughter, Amanda (Mance) Cutbirth; and son, Jason (Tonya) Whatley. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10:00am at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
JUN
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

