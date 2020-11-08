Or Copy this URL to Share

Jarvis Davis Sr.



Corpus Christi - 9/14/1989 - 11/03/2020 Jarvis Davis Sr., 31 years old passed away on November 03,2020 in Corpus Christi, Tx.



He is survived by his mother Geneva Davis, his son Jarvis Davis Jr., his brothers Lamar Washington, Justin Davis, aunts/uncles, other relatives and friends. Saxet Funeral Home, will be fulfilling the request of the family. Jarvis Davis Sr., was deeply Loved and his passing leaves behind a trail of broken hearts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store