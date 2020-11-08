1/1
Jarvis Davis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jarvis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jarvis Davis Sr.

Corpus Christi - 9/14/1989 - 11/03/2020 Jarvis Davis Sr., 31 years old passed away on November 03,2020 in Corpus Christi, Tx.

He is survived by his mother Geneva Davis, his son Jarvis Davis Jr., his brothers Lamar Washington, Justin Davis, aunts/uncles, other relatives and friends. Saxet Funeral Home, will be fulfilling the request of the family. Jarvis Davis Sr., was deeply Loved and his passing leaves behind a trail of broken hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved