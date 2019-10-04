Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest Funeral Home
2810 Buffalo Street
Corpus Christi, TX
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rising Star Baptist Church
3502 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Jason Lee Johnson Obituary
Jason Lee Johnson

Corpus Christi - Jason Lee Johnson, 39, of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

You may visit Jason as he rest in The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8PM

We will pause to Remember His Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11AM at Rising Star Baptist Church-3502 Holly Road-Corpus Christi, Texas.

Please wear shades of blue.

You may send flowers to Eternal Rest or logon to our website at theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
