Jason Lee Johnson
Corpus Christi - Jason Lee Johnson, 39, of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
You may visit Jason as he rest in The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8PM
We will pause to Remember His Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11AM at Rising Star Baptist Church-3502 Holly Road-Corpus Christi, Texas.
Please wear shades of blue.
You may send flowers to Eternal Rest or logon to our website at theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019