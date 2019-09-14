Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Jason P. "Goldy" Herrera


1983 - 2019
Jason P. "Goldy" Herrera Obituary
Jason P. Herrera "Goldy"

Corpus Christi - Jason "Goldy" Herrera, age 36, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1983 to Nora DelAlto in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 2001. Jason was employed by Stripes Corporation. Jason was a loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend. He will always be remembered for his flamboyant presence and the love he had for his beautiful family.

Jason is preceded in death by his cousin, Jonathan DelAlto and grandparents, Luis and Sylvia DelAlto.

Jason Herrera is survived by his mother, Nora DelAlto, his wife of 17 years, Kimberly Lopez, four children, Jason P. Herrera II, Jordan G. Herrera, Jazzlene Herrera, Jayden J. Herrera, his sisters, Iris Soria and Yvette Sherwood, brother, Antonio Campos and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.corpuschristifh.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 14, 2019
