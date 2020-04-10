|
|
Javier Chavarria
Corpus Christi - Javier Chavarria passed away on April 7, 2020, at the age of 57, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ernesto M Chavarria and Josefa Montes Chavarria on January 26, 1963. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his 7 siblings: Ernesto (Sandra) M. Chavarria, Jr. of Austin, Texas; Ramiro (Belen) of Round Rock, Texas; Sandra (David) Johnson of San Antonio, Texas; Leticia Chavarria of Corpus Christi, Texas; Linda (Juan) Madrigal of Corpus Christi, Texas; Mario Chavarria of Corpus Christi, Texas; Anita (Emilio) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was also survived by his 6 children and 2 grandchildren all of Corpus Christi, Texas: Michelle Ramirez; Ramiro Ramirez; Michael (Kacy) Ramirez; Christopher Chavarria; Theodore Chavarria; and Priscilla Chavarria and his grandchildren: Rylee and Ethan.
He was married to the love of his life, Mabel and cherished every minute of his years with his beautiful bride before his passing. Javier was a hard-working, loving and dedicated husband and father who embodied a free and fun-loving spirit. Everyone who knew him, loved and respected him. He was a kind and generous soul who always made time to help others by helping feed the hungry and homeless during their time of need. Javier touched so many people's lives and we are all blessed to have been a part of his precious life. He loved good food, BBQs, traveling and family get-togethers where he was always the life of the party. He was a long-time, loyal employee of HEB in Corpus Christi, Texas. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral home viewing is limited to immediate family members only. A funeral burial will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas with attendance only permitted from within the vehicles.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the HEB Partners he loved working with through the many years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lawrence Brenner and his staff as well as Dr. Jude Aririguzo and his staff for the care that they gave Javier.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020