Javier Noe Chapa passed away August 2, 2020 due to an extended illness. He was born November 25, 1953 to Manuel (Mel) and Gloria S. Chapa in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is survived by his wife Laura Cano Chapa, son Javier Ricardo (Sarah) and daughter Bianca Marie (April) Chapa and grandchildren Javi Cruz and Avea Lynn Chapa, his siblings Nora Emerson (David Tucker), Gloria Peterson (Jay), Manuel Chapa, Jr. (Geneve), and nephews and nieces.



Javier graduated from Foy H. Moody High School in 1972 and was a true burnt orange graduate of the University of Texas at Austin earning a BBA in Accounting in 1976 and becoming a CPA in 1985. Javier began his professional career working for KPMG after which he formed his own accounting business, Javier Chapa CPA. Javier also served as Comptroller for the University of Corpus Christi (Texas A&M Corpus Christi), and as Comptroller of the Kenedy Foundation. Javier was active in the Corpus community, serving on the planning commission of the City of Corpus Christi for several years. He and his wife Laura formed their home construction and land development business C.C. Builders almost thirty years ago which is still active today.



Javier was a dedicated friend and family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. He has left us with a huge void, but we have been comforted by the outpouring support of all our family and friends during this difficult time. Funeral services are currently pending.









