Javier P. Rios
Alvin - Javier P. Rios, age 82 of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at his residence. Javier was born on September 2, 1936 in Laredo, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for close to 50 years. He served his country in the United States Army for 2 years and continued his service in the Naval Reserve for an additional 6 years; retired from Monsanto at Chocolate Bayou; was longtime active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Alvin; and was also a member of Knights of Columbus in Alvin. Javier is preceded in death by his wife, Olga Rios; parents, Cruz and Maria Rios; sister, Elvira Herrera.
Javier is survived by his; sons, Alejandro Rios and wife Shala, Tomas Rios and wife Karen, Daniel Rios and wife Marina, and Lionel Rios and wife Angela; sister, Raquel Quintanilla; brother in law, Adolfo Mondragon; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home with a Rosary service being recited at 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 110 East South Street, Alvin, Texas 77511.
Interment will follow at the City of Alvin Oak Park Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 21, 2019