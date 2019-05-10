Jay Dean Motl Peters



Corpus Christi - Jay Dean Motl Peters, age 96, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed peacefully in her sleep into the arms of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2019. She was born Jan 7, 1923 in San Angelo, TX on the family farm to Frank Motl Sr. and Emillie Batla Motl. Jay Dean spent her early life in Anton, TX where she graduated high school. During WWII she worked on aircraft to support the war effort at Texas Army Airfields. In 1945 she moved to San Antonio, where she met her husband Grover Alexander Peters and began their family with the birth of her first child, Cheryl DeAnn.



In 1948 the family moved to Houston, TX where they had their second child William Cedric. In 1959 the family moved to Corpus Christi, TX where she was a "stay at home mom" raising her two children. In 1975 Jay Dean & Grover moved to Austin, TX where her beloved Grover passed away in 1978.



In 1978 Jay Dean returned to Corpus Christi and began working at the Ancient Mariner Restaurant. After retiring in 1990 she began babysitting for young moms that worked as servers in local restaurants. She was a devoted member of Lindale Baptist church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved by all family and friends.



Jay Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Peters, her parents, siblings, Frank Motl, Cecil Motl, Violet Pittman, Dorothy Hooper and Richard Motl.



She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Childers, son Cedric Peters (Kathy), sister Dott Byerley, sister-in-law Vivian Stewart, grandchildren Sidney Shetley (Debbie), Cassie McKee, Jason Peters, Jeremy Peters, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Alameda Oaks Nursing Home & New Century Hospice for the loving care they provided the last two & half years of her life.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary