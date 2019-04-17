|
Army Specialist Jay Schneckenburger
Corpus Christi - Angel Bright Hospice invites the public to a funeral for a Vietnam Veteran with no next of kin.
The burial for Army Specialist Jay Schneckenburger will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18th at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Schneckenburger will receive full military honors from the staff and cemetery Honor Guard and will be accompanied by Angel Bright Hospice staff. Angel Bright Hospice would like to thank Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, All Faith Cremation & Funeral Services, Senior Care Center, and Seagulf Villa Apartments for the diligent work done to ensure Schneckenburger was laid to rest with respect and dignity.
We invite the public to pay their respects to this unaccompanied veteran and our friend.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 17, 2019