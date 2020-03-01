|
J.B. (Jimmy) Sanders Sr.
Corpus Christi, TX - J.B. (Jimmy) Sanders Sr. went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home in Annaville. J.B. was born to Benjamin and Audrey Sanders near Chiltipin Creek, Taft, TX on September 15, 1935. He married the love of his life, Margaret Brunt on November 11, 1956. They were married 63 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Milton Lee Sanders, Mary Georgia Pippins, and Francis Richardson.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret and his children, Jimmy (Linda) Sanders, Charles (Karen) Sanders, and Jamie Goforth, as well as his brother, Billy Sanders and sister, Peggy Lennert; 3 granddaughters, Melissa (Vicente) Cavazos, Kimberly (Matthew) Huckaby and Amanda (Andrew) Kiss; 4 grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Goforth and Travis and Justin Sanders; 8 great grandchildren, Tristan, Taylor Lena, Angel, Barrett, Abigail, Arik and Archer.
J.B. came from a family of farmers where he learned to tend to the fields to grow a fruitful harvest. The last decades of his life were spent cultivating the fields of NWCC Little Miss Kickball. The girls and all involved knew and loved him as Poppa.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Annaville Baptist Church or NWCC Little Miss Kickball.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Sanders family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020