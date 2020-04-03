|
J.B. Talley, Jr.
Corpus Christi - J.B. Talley, Jr. passed away on March 31st, 2020 at his home. He was born in Beeville, Texas on July 23rd, 1943 to J.B. Talley, Sr. and Margaret Riley and lived his adult life in Corpus Christi.
He started his police work for the Sheriff's department of Nueces County, then went on to the Robstown Police Department in 1976 and after 27 years of service he retired to be home with his two fur babies, Rusty & Chico.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. & Irene Talley, Sr. and Margaret & Wesley Riley; his wife, Theresa Talley; his grandson, Michael Nesrsta Jr.; and his son-in-law, Mike Nesrsta.
He is survived by his children, Shannon Nesrsta, Dawn Robertson, Johnnie (Sammy) Johnson, Crystal (Johnny Ray) Stobbs all of Corpus Christi; Pa to his 9 grandchildren, Trisha Holley, Jacob Nesrsta, Heather Benavides, James "Bubba" Robertson, Amanda Johnson, Amber Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Kayla Flores and Jordan Stobbs; Pa to his 12 great-grandchildren, Kielynn, Mason, Sean, Annabell, Aidyn, Collin, Alayna, Bryan, Kaylani, Kyla, Keenan and Maverick.
A private burial was held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on April 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite children's organization.
A special thank you to his new friend and caretaker, Ron, for caring for him in his last days, so he could stay home.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020