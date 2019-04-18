|
Je'Sani Domeneque Smith
Corpus Christi - Je'Sani Domeneque Smith was born on April 3, 2001 and gained his heavenly angel wings on Thursday, April 11, 2019 while enjoying time with his friends at the beach. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Je'Sani was born in Charleston, West Virginia and relocated to Corpus Christi in December 2002. He was very active and began running marathons with his mother at the age of 4. He was a Student Star Athlete at Richard King High School and will be remembered for playing football, running track, his love for Spiderman, but most of all, his love for the game of basketball.
He enjoyed playing Call of Duty on his PS4, his gamer tag was jjbeastboy12. He had a natural talent for art. He spent time at the beach and worked as a beach attendant with the City of Corpus Christi in the summer of 2018. He loved to travel, spend time with his friends, and loved to do his own hair. He admired his Subaru car he received as a gift from his mother, and made a hobby out of restoring it. He had a passion for music and dancing, and will always be remembered for being humble, respectful and for wearing a big smile.
Je'Sani had an aspiration to become a racer and engineer with the National Subaru Team. He loved nature, the beach, and was proud to be a native of West Virginia.
He leaves his loving memories to his parents, Kiwana and Terry Denson and Jerome Smith; Siblings: Terrance Denson Jr., Khasaunte Thompson, Jai'den Smith and Nathaniel Smith; Maternal Grandparents: Karen Patterson and William Patterson; Paternal Grandparents: Lenora Smith, Eddie Ray Smith Sr.(Jackie), and Sharon Floyd; Aunts: Otilia Toler (Will), Carlotta Lynch, Monica Patterson, Bionka Patterson, Camille Smith, Ebony Smith, Felicia Smith, Linda Tyler, Laronica Floyd, and Monica Floyd; Uncles: Will Patterson, Dewayne Patterson, Dewane Patterson, Deray Smith, Eddie Ray Smith Jr., Christopher Smith, Antonio Smith, Jermaine Smith, and Zoltan Webb.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship at 10:30AM with a funeral service to begin at 11:30AM. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
To offer your condolences, you may visit www.cage-mills.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 18, 2019