Jean Ann Morgan
Natalia - Jean Ann Morgan, age 70, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Natalia, Texas.
Jean was born on March 15, 1949 in Kingsville, Texas to parents, Charlie W. Morgan and Ruth L. Morgan.
Jean is preceded in death by her father, Charlie W. Morgan.
Jean is survived by her mother, Ruth L. Morgan.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Hurley Funeral Home Chapel Devine, Texas. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:00 A.M. in High Grove Cemetery Cedar Creek, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home 303 W. College Ave. Devine, Texas 78016 (830) 663-4445.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019