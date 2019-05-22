|
Jean Mary Stuart
Corpus Christi - Jean Mary Stuart, 89, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away May 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on May 25, 1929 in Montréal, Canada, she was the daughter of Burton and Mary Pearson. Jean graduated from Rothesay Netherwood School, Rothesay, NB, Canada. She received a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Brunswick in 1950. Jean resided and worked in Fredericton, NB, Canada following her graduation from university. She relocated to Boston, MA in 1966 and worked at the Massachusetts General Hospital for 30 years. Following retirement, she briefly resided in Vermont before relocating to Corpus Christi. Jean is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) T. Mulvey; her two children Kim Joyce (Bob) of Houston, TX and Andrew Stuart (Naomi) of Greenville, NC; and her sister Christine Garnett of Ottawa, Canada. She is also survived by her grandchildren Caleb Joyce, Kasey (Eric) Allen, Kelly (Jimmy) Marks, Joshua and Mallory Stuart; great-grandchildren Addison and Lincoln Allen; and her beloved dog Ginger. She was predeceased by her brother William (Billy) Pearson. Jean was an avid skier, loved the outdoors and gardening, enjoyed many rock and jazz concerts, and appreciated a good glass of wine. Her beloved teams the Red Sox and Patriots gave her great pleasure in her last year. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Corpus Christi. A memorial service will take place at St. Marks in June. Those who wish an "in memoriam" may like to support any animal rights organization or St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019