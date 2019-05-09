Services
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Cathedral chapel
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakeland Hills Memorial Park
Burnet, TX
Jeanette Richmond McNiff Obituary
Jeanette Richmond McNiff died peacefully in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 27 at the age of 87

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband Frank L. McNiff Sr., sons Michael S. McNiff, Steven J. McNiff and Sister Gail Richmond.

Jeanette "Jan" was born on September 9, 1931 in Worchester, Massachusetts to Lena and James Richmond. She graduated from Worchester City Hospital in 1952 as a Registered Nurse and thereafter became a nurse anesthetist and a commissioned officer in the U. S. Air Force. She married Frank, a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force in 1955. Frank and Jan travelled extensively while in the Air Force living in Bainbridge, Georgia; Selma, Alabama; Fairbanks, Alaska; Colorado Springs, Colorado and finally retiring in San Antonio.

Jan had an active career as a nurse which included many years as an oncology specialist and nurse case manager for managed health care. Jan also maintained a real estate license.

Jan had a passion for singing, acting, golfing, and fishing and was an accomplished pianist.

Jan is survived by her son Frank L. McNiff Jr. (Trav) of Corpus Christi and their children Frank III, Joseph , Jack, Carolyn, Paul and Steven's children James and Leah.

A memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10th at the Corpus Christi Cathedral chapel.

A burial service at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park (Burnet, Texas) will take place at 10: 30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th.where Jan will lay to rest next to Husband Frank and Sons Michael and Steven.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019
